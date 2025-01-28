Leaders in Focus: Cathy Csukas; CEO, AdLarge

As Radio Ink prepares to name the 2025 Top 20 Leaders in Radio, we wanted to revisit our conversations with some of last year’s honorees. Today we talk to Cathy Csukas, CEO of AdLarge & the fwd. network about the year behind and leadership in the months to come.

Radio Ink: What’s one leadership challenge and one opportunity are you anticipating in 2025?

Cathy Csukas: One leadership challenge I anticipate in 2025 is navigating the ongoing consolidation within the industry. As the landscape evolves, it’s crucial to reflect on what’s working and remain adaptable to ensure our teams and partners succeed amid these shifts. However, with every challenge comes opportunity, and the audience for audio continues to be a remarkable one.

Staying curious about new trends and technologies allows us to craft innovative strategies and provide a top-tier listening experience. It’s also an opportunity to uplift our creators and collaborators, reinforcing that success is about growing together while embracing change.

Radio Ink: In a competitive audio marketplace, how do you guide AdLarge to differentiate itself and stay ahead of emerging trends?

Cathy Csukas: We guide AdLarge by continuing to super serve our clients and partners through authentic relationships built on trust, transparency, and quality. Staying true to our mission to future-proof the audio industry, we prioritize continuous innovation while never losing sight of the human element that drives connection.

By investing in technologies that give us advantages in go-to-market strategy, workflow and ultimately outcomes, we strike a balance between staying ahead of emerging trends and maintaining authenticity. It’s this combination of innovation, community-building, and unwavering commitment to our partners that sets us apart.

Radio Ink: How do you balance short-term goals with long-term vision for your organization?

Cathy Csukas: Balancing short-term goals with long-term vision requires intentional focus and reflection. I make it a priority to set aside time each morning to assess our progress and impact on long-term goals and cross-reference them with our current efforts to ensure alignment. It’s not always easy – sometimes we face tough internal conversations about letting go of certain projects to stay true to the bigger picture.

This approach helps us remain adaptable and forward-moving while keeping our focus on the overarching vision for AdLarge and the fwd network.

Radio Ink: What habits or routines have been most instrumental in your success as a leader?

Cathy Csukas: Leadership success comes from consistent reflection, adaptability, and a commitment to learning. Staying curious about new trends and team challenges fosters growth, while maintaining positivity and resilience ensures progress even in tough times. Prioritizing mentorship and collaboration reinforces the idea that true success is about uplifting others alongside achieving personal goals.

Radio Ink: If you could go back and give one piece of advice to yourself as a new leader, what would it be?

Cathy Csukas: Surround yourself with people who challenge you and embrace the power of teamwork. Collaboration is key – seeking perspectives outside of your own will lead to stronger outcomes and more collective wins.

At the same time, remember to lift others up and ensure you’re creating space for new voices at the table. Leadership isn’t about having all the answers yourself; it’s about building a team where diverse ideas and experiences drive growth and innovation. Empowering others is not just a responsibility – it’s an opportunity for mutual growth and success.

