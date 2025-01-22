Jacobs Media Explores Radio at CES’ Transformative 2025

“A transformative CES,” was the focus of Jacobs Media’s annual webinar chronicling the group’s 2025 trip to the Las Vegas show. While radio was not a central CES focus, the technological advancements showcased carry profound implications for the medium.

Jacobs Media President Fred Jacobs was joined by VP Paul Jacobs, AI Director Chris Brunt, and CTA Futurist Brian Comiskey for the presentation – of which it shouldn’t come as a surprise that artificial intelligence was omnipresent throughout.

Right away the concept of “agentic AI,” systems capable of autonomously executing tasks with minimal oversight, at CES 2025 was addressed. For radio, this evolution represents an opportunity to rethink operations and audience engagement. These advancements could free broadcasters from time-consuming manual tasks, enabling a stronger focus on creative strategy and content development. Smaller, independent stations could benefit immensely from such technology, leveling the playing field with larger competitors by enhancing audience interaction and operational efficiency.

Advertising emerged as a significant focal point of CES, with AI transforming the creation, targeting, and measurement of ad campaigns.

As discussed by Fred Jacobs, companies like LG unveiled platforms that customize visual ads in real-time, based on the demographic viewing the ad. While these innovations were largely designed for visual media, they present a roadmap for radio’s evolution. Audio advertising, long reliant on broad reach, can now leverage AI to deliver hyper-targeted messages based on listener preferences, location, and behavior.

The potential for AI to reshape the way radio delivers value to advertisers was underscored by Will.i.am’s Radio.FYI platform, which features AI DJs capable of dynamic interactions with listeners and advertisements, pointing to a future where radio can combine interactivity, entertainment, and precision targeting to appeal to a new generation.

While the automotive sector took a backseat this year, CES 2025 still highlighted significant advancements in dashboard technology. BMW’s Panoramic iDrive heads-up display and Xperi’s continued focus on integrated radio solutions underscored the ongoing battle for driver attention.

These innovations bring both opportunities and challenges for radio. As connected dashboards become the norm, radio must adapt to a competitive environment where podcasts, streaming platforms, and AI-curated playlists vie for dominance. To succeed, stations will need to emphasize seamless integration with dashboard systems while doubling down on the unique, live, and local content that sets radio apart.

As has sadly become typical, radio’s direct presence at the event was limited. Beyond Xperi’s dashboard innovations and Jacobs Media’s curated tours, there were few direct representations of the medium. However, moments like SiriusXM’s keynote on audio and Will.i.am’s presentation demonstrated that radio has untapped potential to harness AI.

Jacobs’ main takeaway?

Ultimately, CES 2025 underscored how every company is now a tech company, and radio must adopt a similar mindset. AI is not a threat but an accelerant, offering tools to enhance efficiency, creativity, and audience engagement. However, this requires investment, collaboration, and a willingness to innovate.