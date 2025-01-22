Audioscape 2025 Report Shows Untapped Podcast Ad Potential

As digital audio continues to grow revenue for traditional broadcasters that take advantage of the medium, a new report shows brands are failing to maximize podcast advertising potential – with most campaigns reaching less than 25% of monthly podcast audiences.

Cumulus Media has unveiled its 2025 Audioscape report, providing valuable insights into the podcasting industry based on data from Edison Research’s Podcast Metrics and Share of Ear report, MRI-Simmons, Screen Engine/ASI, Podscribe, and Magellan AI.

According to the report, Magellan AI notes that new podcast advertisers in Q3 2024 spent an average of $25,900 per campaign – insufficient to achieve impactful reach. Cumulus advocates for allocating 5% of digital ad budgets to podcasts to align with their rapid audience growth.

Among podcast listeners, 35% of total audio time is now devoted to podcasts, up from 26% in 2016. Podcast audiences have also aged slightly, with a median age rising from 33-34 to 36, indicating a broader appeal among older demographics. Edison’s Share of Ear data shows that podcast daily reach has grown significantly among listeners aged 35-44 and 45-64, demonstrating expanded relevance across age groups.

Screen Engine/ASI’s research highlights podcasts’ potential to complement connected TV (CTV) campaigns. By integrating podcast advertising with streaming services like Hulu and Netflix, brands can achieve significant incremental reach. For example, adding podcasts to Hulu’s 32% monthly reach can nearly double its audience to 63%.

Additionally, 62% of non-ad-supported streaming audiences – such as Netflix and Disney+ -can be reached through podcasts, offering brands a way to engage consumers unavailable via traditional video advertising.

More findings, data, and actionable insights for advertisers from Audioscape 2025 are available now on the Audio Active Group blog.