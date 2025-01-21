News Radio Saw 345% Listening Surge During LA Wildfires

As Southern California transitions into recovery as firefighters battle the Los Angeles County wildfires into containment, radio continues to be praised for distributing vital information to those in harm’s way.

Audacy’s KNX News reports the need for reliable updates was evident due to a spike across KNX News’ platforms. Streaming saw plays rise by 309%, unique listeners increase by 212%, and over-the-air listening surged by 354% as power and cell outages plagued residents seeking word about evacuations and fire movement.

Social media reach also expanded, with more than 17 million impressions and 670,000 engagements across Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and X.

“I just want to thank KNX News for being my number one lifeline into the information in these fires. My three family homes – my mom, my dad, and my grandparents’ homes – have been threatened in these fires, and it’s been really great to hear up-to-date coverage. And it’s comforting that I can always check in with you guys. So thank you,” said Natasha, a listener from West LA.

In addition to KNX News’ coverage, iHeartMedia hosted a special wildfire recovery town hall featuring California Governor Gavin Newsom on Sunday across iHeartMedia’s California stations, with Governor Newsom addressing fire survivors’ questions and outlining rebuilding and prevention plans.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis, NAB President Curtis LeGeyt, and late night talk host Jimmy Kimmel are among the many who emphasized radio’s vital role in delivering timely, accurate information during the emergency.