Building a People-First Culture: Lessons from Delta Airlines

I can’t seem to get the critical importance of Delta Airlines’ amazing presentation at CES 2025 at The Sphere in Las Vegas out of my head. In today’s world, it often seems people have become commodities no matter the business – just a name on a spreadsheet.

Conversely, customers are often taken for granted as well, treated with an attitude that, not surprisingly, makes them less loyal to brands than ever. This is a bad cycle if companies plunge into 2025 blindly avoiding the importance of a people-first culture.

That’s why Delta, for all its showbiz pomp and circumstance at their 100th Anniversary CES Event, is so significant. The business proudly sets the standard for being a people-first organization.

Here’s how you can approach building your people-first culture like Delta:

Delta’s approach to employee well-being is holistic, encompassing physical, emotional, social and financial aspects. To emulate this:

Offer comprehensive wellness programs that address various aspects of employee health.

Provide resources for mental health support and stress management

Implement financial wellness initiatives, such as Delta’s Emergency Savings Program

Delta emphasizes transparent and open communication at all levels. Consider these options to foster collaboration:

Conduct regular town-hall-style listening sessions.

Implement an open-door policy that encourages employees to speak directly to leadership

Use engagement surveys to gather feedback and drive meaningful change

Delta prioritizes employee development and career advancement. Some things you can consider are:

Offer training and development resources to support professional growth

Implement mentorship programs and leadership development initiatives

Delta connects employees to a larger purpose. To promote that larger vision:

Clearly communicate the company’s mission and values

Demonstrates how each employee’s role contributes to the overall success of the organization

Engage employees in community service and volunteer opportunities

Delta recognizes the importance of work-life balance and these considerations can help promote these values:

Offer flexible work arrangements when possible

Provide generous time off policies for vacation and personal use

Support employees with family care benefits and resources

When the day is done, your people are your greatest attribute. In a day when bean-counting and headcount is the priority, make your people – and the way you treat them – your biggest priority.