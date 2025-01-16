Matt Cahill Adds To His Leadership Portfolio at Audacy DC

Matt Cahill is adding another station under his belt at Audacy Washington, DC. He is now Brand Manager for The Team 980 (WTEM-AM) alongside his current roles as Assistant Brand Manager for 106.7 The Fan (WJFK) and Executive Morning Show Producer.

Cahill began his radio career at CBS Radio Phoenix in 2006 before joining WJFK as a Producer in 2007. He has been the Executive Producer for The Sports Junkies morning show since 2012. He became Assistant Brand Manager of 106.7 The Fan in 2019 and The Team 980 in 2021.

Audacy Senior Vice President and Market Manager Ivy Savoy-Smith stated, “Matt’s creativity, love for sports, and commitment to evolving the brand makes me confident that he will be a great Brand Manager for The Team. Those that have worked with Matt know his dedication to creating a positive working environment, and we’re excited to see how he leads the internal team while increasing external traffic for the station.”

Cahill remarked, “I’m absolutely thrilled to lead Team 980 into the future with our outstanding group. The Team has a storied history, and to be given this opportunity is humbling. I’m very thankful for the guidance and trust that Chris Kinard and Ivy Savoy-Smith have given me. We have great on-air talent talking about issues that matter to DC sports fans, and the potential for The Team 980 brand is unlimited.”