When Tech Falls Silent, Radio Speaks

(By Deborah Parenti) The irony should be lost on no one.

As the Consumer Electronics Show was showing off the fascinating and futuristic tech of tomorrow, the population of America’s second-largest metro was dependent on the “buggy-whip industry” that so many in attendance at CES are quick to write off.

270 miles from the Las Vegas Convention Center, AM/FM is providing life-saving information as unprecedented and deadly wildfires roil through Los Angeles and surrounding areas while hundreds of thousands are without power. And with cell service spotty – or failing in the hardest hit areas – due to the massive destruction, it’s once again been radio to the rescue.

Don’t get me wrong. Technological innovations are important to so many aspects of life. But so, too, is radio. Embracing tech should not mean abandoning radio – because radio works when all else fails.

In a perfect world, this fact would be understood without an accompanying tragedy, yet this lesson must apparently be taught time and time again for those on the outside to catch on. As with the October flooding in Appalachia, the LA wildfires provide a heightened sense of urgency in protecting radio.

If you have been kind enough to read my columns, you know where this is going.

As a new Presidential administration, Congress, and FCC leadership convene and determine priorities, we must get the AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act back on track. For that, our industry must wholly unite, without hesitation. We can count on the NAB to lead the charge on Capitol Hill, but as we have now learned the hard way, active participation from everyone in the industry is vital.

That means writing Congress and driving the point home with listeners so they understand what is at stake and take action. It also means financially supporting NAB’s efforts by donating to the NAB Political Action Committee if possible. “Freedom isn’t free,” and neither is lobbying.

Am I biased toward a medium I have spent over half a century serving? You bet I am, but this isn’t just about our industry. This is about saving lives.

And if you don’t take my word for this, listen to someone on the front lines who recognizes the incredible value of radio. When LA County District 1 Supervisor Hilda Solis lost power, she relied on the battery-operated radio sitting in her garage for critical information. She believes that everyone else needs one in their home. That includes tech wizards.

Deborah Parenti is President and Publisher of Radio Ink. Reach Deborah at [email protected]. Read her Radio Ink digital archives here or get her latest Publisher’s Beat each month with a digital or print subscription here.