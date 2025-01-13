FCC Reports Ongoing Lack of Diversity in Radio Ownership

The FCC’s biennial report on broadcast station ownership highlights a persistent lack of diversity in radio, with women and minority groups still holding a disproportionately small share of ownership compared to white and male stakeholders.

The newly published tables break down both attributable ownership interest – any interest holder at a station – and majority ownership interest – instances where an individual or group in the same demographic category holds more than half of the voting interests. While there were some incremental gains in certain gender, race, and ethnicity figures between 2021 and 2023, the overall data suggests that significant progress is still far off.

In commercial AM radio, female attributable ownership remained stagnant at 62% between 2021 and 2023, while male ownership continued to dominate at 92%, down slightly from 93%. Black/African American ownership saw a marginal increase from 15% to 16%, but Hispanic/Latino ownership dipped from 21% to 20%. White ownership held steady at 91%.

When looking at majority ownership, the numbers tell a similar story. Female-led majority ownership crept up from 10% to 11%, while male-led stations dropped slightly from 65% to 63%. White-majority ownership remained at roughly 75%.

Commercial FM radio only saw minor changes as well. Female attributable ownership edged up from 69% to 70%, while male ownership stayed at 95%. Black/African American ownership rose from 19% to 21%, and Hispanic/Latino ownership climbed from 25% to 26%. White ownership remained nearly universal at 97%.

For majority ownership, female-led stations saw a slight rise from 9% to 10%, while male-led stations stayed consistent in the 60% range. White-majority ownership decreased marginally from 72% to 71%.

In noncommercial AM radio, female attributable ownership saw a slight decline from 80% to 79%, while male ownership remained steady at 97%. Black/African American attributable ownership held steady at 22%, and Hispanic/Latino ownership increased modestly from 41% to 43%. Female-majority ownership in noncommercial AM stations rose slightly from 15% to 17%, while white-majority ownership hovered between 93% and 94%.

Noncommercial FM radio showed more notable changes. Female attributable ownership stayed at 83%, while Black/African American ownership rose significantly from 32% to 43%. Hispanic/Latino ownership also increased from 27% to 38%. Majority ownership by women grew from 14% to 16%, but white-majority ownership remained dominant, holding steady in the low 90% range.

This report follows the failure of another attempt to reinstate the Minority Tax Certificate Program in the 118th Congress. US Representative Steven Horsford (D-NV) introduced the Broadcast VOICES Act, encouraging sales of broadcast stations to women and ethnic minorities.

The full FCC report can be viewed here.