Let Spec Spots Take You From AAA Ball to the Majors

(By Chris Stonick) They say one of the biggest problems for young baseball players coming from the minors to the major league is playing time. You see, throughout high school, college, and the minor leagues, most players are playing every day.

Then they come to the big league. In doing so, most players only get in games sporadically. What does that mean? That means their timing is off. And many struggle to hit until they get consistent playing time.

To me, the same applies to sales and spec spots. I have never understood some sellers’ reluctance to get as many specs in front of clients as possible. It’s like getting more swings at the plate. Get your timing down. You’ll get a lot more hits… and that means sales!

Have a question about recruitment advertising? Get in touch with me. I will be answering selections in a future article! If your radio group is looking to capture these dollars for 2025, we should talk.

For more than three decades, Chris Stonick has helped thousands of organizations across the country with recruiting and retention while generating well over $100,000,000 in billing for his client radio stations. Contact Chris at 863-397-5615 or by email. Read Chris’ Radio Ink archives here.