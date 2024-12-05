Women to Watch: Taylor Hayes, ‘The Breakfast Club’

(By Charese Frugé) Taylor Hayes’ impressive list of industry credentials began with an internship for Eddie Fennell and DJ Cosmic Kev at Philly’s Power 99. After graduating from Temple University, she continued to learn from Eddie F, her mentor, while being hired in the promotions department at the station.

After a year, she moved to the Big Apple to work with “The World’s Most Dangerous Morning Show,” The Breakfast Club. “I first began as a board op/phone operator, then moved on to become the Associate Producer/Director of Sound Design for The Breakfast Club,” she explains. “I was also Producer for The Brilliant Idiots with Charlamagne and Andrew Schulz and Engineer for The Read podcast with Crissle and Kid Fury.”

“Handling responsibilities for a show of that magnitude gave me the ability to sharpen my experience editing on-air interviews for over 90 markets; creating on-air topic discussions and research content for ‘Jess with the Mess;’ creating scripts and producing overall sound design including segment intros, sweepers, artist drops and daily promos; researching and developing guest backgrounds for interviews; coaching hosts and guest for on-air taping on BET; becoming Technical Video Director for The Breakfast Club Interviews; and producing social media campaigns to increase user engagement for The Breakfast Club.”

In addition to her success with The Breakfast Club and its brand extensions, Hayes has also become an accomplished free-lance producer and is part of the strategy and production team behind Chat Sh!t, the official after-show podcast from the new HBO Max original series Rap Sh!t, and upon the launch of Charlamagne’s Black Effect Podcast Network, a partnership with iHeart, Taylor was recruited as one of the company’s in-house producers, bringing her unique perspective and years of experience to a variety of shows.

Hayes’ introduction to radio didn’t just leave her with a wealth of knowledge about the industry. Her mentors instilled in her a passion for “paying it forward” over the years and she created her own production company Tapathways to support creators with their audio and video production needs through her own production company Taylor Made IT Productions. Her company Taylor Made IT Productions mostly focuses on sound design and revamping podcast/radio shows, and already has worked with highly successful platforms such as the Jason Lee show and SiriusXM radio shows.

“I got into the business because of my love for music/sound and engaging conversation,” says Hayes. “But the first person that got me into music was my father, who was once a DJ himself. He used to challenge me by seeing if I knew the song an artist sampled in their music, and I became fascinated with how producers create a new song with an old song.”

“I’ve been so lucky over the years meeting my favorite idols and working with some of them such as Issa Rae, (worked as one of the producers for Chat Sh!T official podcast for the show Rap Shit), Kendrick Lamar, and Kevin Hart. Also, I have been a part of big productions such as Charlamagne’s interview with VP Kamala Harris. Another recent exciting experience, I was able to speak with three different schools about what I do on the show. I was so happy to be given that opportunity, especially because the students’ reaction to my presentation gave me a newfound love of wanting to inspire more young people. I didn’t truly realize my impact in this business until I spoke with the students a couple months ago.”

“I’m especially hoping to inspire young black women interested in music or just production in the entertainment field. I also want to show others to stay away from putting yourself or allowing others to keep you in a box. Expand your interests; don’t be afraid of failure. That will always get you far in my eyes. Moreover, it is important for me to inspire black people especially, because representation in these fields can influence how stories are told and which topics are highlighted, creating content that resonates more authentically with wider audiences. Ultimately, supporting young Black women in these fields creates a more inclusive media landscape, empowering them to tell their own stories and positively impact society. Even though I work behind the scenes, I know I have made a difference.”

“I do believe we’ve moved the needle a little with DEI in the business, as I am also a producer on Charlemagne’s “Black Effect Podcast Network” on iHeart. The Black Effect network highlights and encourages black creators to unapologetically tell their own stories on politics, entertainment, technology, and more.”

“The job doesn’t come without its challenges,” says Hayes. “To be completely honest, the biggest challenges I face in the industry as a creator are continuing to revamp my content/sound design and ensuring I receive a salary that truly reflects the level of work and commitment I bring to my role. It’s essential to feel valued not only through recognition but also through fair compensation that aligns with the contributions I make. With that as a challenge, I’ve had to learn how to market myself, which has helped me to receive more than just adequate compensation. I also found a new love for my skill.”

“As for what’s missing in the business right now, I think the industry at times misses the mark on the new trends happening every day with youth. I think in this digital era there is a lot more repeated content distribution than there is original content at times. Technology is growing so fast, and I think sometimes traditional settings can stand in the way of growing better business based on new trends.”

“As for me, moving forward, I plan to keep growing my clientele with my business and speaking on panels about my career, hoping to inspire fresh and diverse faces to get excited about our industry, and I hope to be able to teach my skills as a course in schools in the very near future.”

Follow Taylor Hayes on Instagram @Taylor.Made__IT, and online at Taylormadeitproductions.com.

Charese Frugé is an award-winning Content, Broadcast, and Marketing executive with over 20 years of experience in markets like Los Angeles, San Francisco, Houston, San Diego, and Las Vegas. As the owner of MC Media, she works with radio brands and individual talents, especially young women, helping them grow their brands and negotiate on their own behalf. Find her at @MCMediaOnline. See more Women to Watch here.