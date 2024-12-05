Rockie Thomas Steps into CSO Role at SoundStack

SoundStack has appointed Rockie Thomas as Chief Strategy Officer, a newly created role to advance the audio-as-a-service provider’s strategic vision in podcasting, streaming radio, programmatic advertising, hosting, delivery, and measurement.

Thomas previously served as SoundStack’s Chief Revenue Officer and brings more than 25 years of experience in broadcast and digital audio. As one of the first employees at AdsWizz, she helped publishers monetize their digital assets and introduced buyers to audio advertising. She also co-founded the IAB Podcast groups and co-authored the industry’s first podcast measurement technical guidelines.

In her new role, Thomas will bridge SoundStack and the broader audio media market.

SoundStack CEO Jon Stephenson said, “From her years in broadcast, to being a trailblazer in programmatic advertising, to helping create measurement standards in audio, and more, Rockie is better suited than anyone to lead publishers on a path of control, choice, and the growth that comes from it.”

Thomas commented, “It is more important than ever for our industry to focus on product innovations that will help digital audio to serve publishers, buyers, and listeners. Part of the power of being independent is that we can put partner feedback to good use and evolve products quickly based on what’s most important to them, as opposed to a larger corporate interest. While most of my career has been keenly focused on driving revenue for startups and publishers, I’m thrilled to expand my experience into product and strategy lanes.”