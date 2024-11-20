Local Broadcasters Push Growth With Tech and Audience Focus

As national media giants dominate headlines with layoffs and financial challenges, small and independent broadcast groups continue to harbor success stories as they navigate slipstreams in the economic headwinds, as exemplified at Forecast 2025.

During the annual panel Main Street Media: Where Local Broadcast Survives & Thrives, industry leaders shared the strategies and creativity that keep them competitive in a rapidly evolving media landscape.

Moderated by former NAB EVP of Communications Dennis Wharton, the discussion featured BK Media Solutions/Southern Indiana Radio Network Owner Kelly Trask, Nueva Network Founder and CEO Jose Villafañe, Circle City Broadcasting President & CEO DuJuan McCoy, and WFMZ-TV and WDPN-TV GM Barry Fisher.

Each panelist detailed the innovative approaches that help their companies thrive while staying rooted in the communities they serve.

For Kelly Trask, success lies in embracing change. “We’ve been enjoying tremendous growth, and it stems from being willing to adapt,” she said. By leveraging new technologies and finding better ways to connect with local audiences, her stations remain relevant and competitive.

For Trask, the priority is serving the community, not worrying about competitors. “Other radio stations might compete with our signal, but between radio and digital, we offer a service gap for clients that no one else is doing,” she said. “We don’t have time to focus on competitors if we’re focused on serving our community the best way possible.”

DuJuan McCoy echoed the importance of innovation, particularly when it comes to local programming. “We’ve grown from producing 68 hours of local content per week to 90 hours,” he said, noting that while mergers and acquisitions remain part of his strategy, the key is finding the right deals. “Banks are still willing to fund broadcast loans if the deal makes sense.”

Jose Villafañe shared his journey of growth as a media entrepreneur. “I’ve made every single mistake an entrepreneur is expected to make,” he admitted, “but those mistakes taught all the right lessons.” Villafañe has successfully carved out a niche by targeting Hispanic audiences and filling gaps in markets where larger Spanish broadcasters aren’t present, allowing him to compete against industry giants like iHeartMedia and Audacy. “It’s easier to get Hispanic buys in some markets because the demand is there, and we’re filling a need,” he said.

When it comes to producing revenue, national spot advertising hardly figures in the equation for these operators – but local ads still provide a boon. Barry Fisher emphasized the importance of striking the right balance between regional and local marketing. “For us, it’s about 35% regional and 65% local,” he said.

Both Trask and Villafañe also reported that the majority of their revenue comes from local businesses – 70% for Villafañe and nearly all for Trask. Villafañe suggested that national brands could benefit from studying local advertising strategies. “It would benefit companies like Procter & Gamble to look at how advertising works on a local level to determine where they should target,” he said.

One theme echoed by all panelists was the importance of community engagement. Trask pointed to her stations’ commitment to local news and high school sports as a major differentiator. Villafañe added that radio, in particular, excels at promoting itself locally, which helps build trust with listeners.

Despite the challenges facing the broadcast industry, the panelists expressed optimism about the future of local media. Their willingness to innovate, adapt, and stay deeply connected to their communities ensures that local broadcasting remains a vital part of the media landscape.