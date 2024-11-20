AWM Celebrates Parenti, Mitchell, & More At NYC Leadership Gala

On Tuesday, the Alliance for Women in Media honored eight exceptional media industry trailblazers at the Gracies Leadership Awards at Tribeca 360° in New York City, including Radio Ink‘s own President and Publisher Deborah Parenti.

The awards celebrate women who have made significant contributions to media through their leadership, innovation, and commitment to excellence across broadcasting, journalism, and digital platforms.

During her acceptance speech, Parenti shared, “This is a special honor coming as it does from women who have carved a path and – in many cases – put a few chips in that glass ceiling we so often reference. I have been more than fortunate to have that bank of support and encouragement over the years.”

“I would encourage everyone to find and pursue your passion. I am still standing here because there are critical issues – the preservation of local journalism, diversity in broadcast ownership, and the AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act – that I feel strongly about and as long as I have a voice, I will use it. Find your passion. Use your voice. Encourage others to do the same,” Parenti added.

Fellow honorees included iHeartMedia EVP Entertainment Programming Jennifer Leimgruber, Wondery CEO Jen Sargent, PBS Chief Programming Executive & GM Sylvia Bugg, The Walt Disney Company Chief Human Resources Officer Sonia Coleman, and NBCUniversal Entertainment CFO Holly Tang. Each recognized the importance of the Alliance for Women in Media’s mission to amplify women’s voices across platforms.

Sylvia Strobel, President & CEO of Twin Cities PBS, received the AWM Legacy Leadership Award.

The ceremony also featured a fireside chat with Andrea Mitchell, NBC News’ Chief Washington Correspondent and recipient of the Gracies Icon Award. In conversation with EVP of NBC’s TODAY Libby Leist, Mitchell reflected on her storied career, emphasizing the importance of mentorship and elevating women’s voices in media.

The Gracies Leadership Awards is a major fundraiser for the AWM Foundation, which is dedicated to supporting and connecting the next generation of women in media. In addition to a raffle during the ceremony, the organization is hosting an online auction to continue its mission, with bidding open through Friday.

The festivities help mark the lead-up to the 50th anniversary of the Gracie Awards in 2025.

The winners were further honored with an appearance on a billboard in the heart of Times Square later that day.

AWM President Becky Brooks commented, “Today, we celebrate women who are making a powerful impact in executive suites and boardrooms. While we know there is still much work to be done, those of you in this room are paving the way for the next generation of women in media.”