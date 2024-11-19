Cumberland, MD – WVRC Media is looking for an Operations Manager for its 6 station radio group in beautiful Cumberland, MD. A great company that still believes in being local and heavily involved in the community, WVRC Media in Cumberland houses six unique award-winning radio stations – 94.1 QZK, Magic 100.5 (WDYK), 100.1 The Wolf (WVMD), 99.5 DZN, 1390 AM WKLP and 1230 AM WCMD.

Can you provide leadership and oversight in the execution of excellent on-air sound and image for the award-winning radio group? If you are a problem solver and a great time manager then this is a perfect opportunity for you in a great radio company. Job responsibilities include, but are not limited to, hosting a live Afternoon air shift on legendary CHR 94.1 QZK, managing the operations staff, overseeing all studios, organizing promotional events, and monitoring all stations to ensure a high degree of competitiveness. Knowledge of Music Master Scheduling System; Wide Orbit Radio Automation and Adobe Audition is a must!

Please send demos (MP3 format) and resume to [email protected]. WVRC Media is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

WVRC Media is an equal opportunity employer and is dedicated to providing broad outreach regarding job vacancies. We seek the help of local organizations in referring qualified applicants to our company. Organizations that wish to receive our vacancy information should contact Kelly Ayersman at West Virginia Radio Corporation by calling 304-296-0029.