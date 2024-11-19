Michael Saunders Takes Programming Lead at KISS 104.1 Atlanta

Cox Media Group has announced Michael Saunders as the new Director of Branding and Programming for KISS 104.1 (WALR). Saunders brings extensive programming experience from Houston’s KQBT, Detroit’s WJLB, and CMG Orlando’s WCFB from 2011 to 2016.

Saunders founded the New York, Detroit, and Florida Music Conferences and was inducted into the National Black Radio Hall of Fame. He also led the launch of WWPR in New York in 2002.

His tenure at WALR will begin on November 25.

CMG Atlanta Director of Music Operations Nate Reed said, “We’re excited for Michael to join our award-winning KISS 104.1 team and look forward to the positive impact his leadership will have on culture, branding, and our community.”

CMG SVP of Programming Chris Eagan added, “We’re thrilled to welcome Michael back to the CMG family. I can’t wait to watch WALR evolve to new heights with his programming leadership.”

Saunders stated, “I’m beyond excited to return to Cox Media Group. I can’t wait to work with Rob Babin, Chris Eagan, Nate Reed, Elroy Smith, and the entire team at WALR, KISS 104.1 Atlanta.”