Bid Now On Dream Gifts To Benefit The BFoA and the LABF

Running through Giving Tuesday, the “Fantasy Gifts and Experiences for Good” online auction is live and open for bidding! From a signed Taylor Swift guitar to once-in-a-lifetime sports experiences, all bidding helps both broadcasters in need and to preserve history.

Presented by Benztown, Radio Ink, and RBR+TVBR, this one-of-a-kind event supports two incredible causes: the Library of American Broadcasting Foundation and the Broadcasters Foundation of America. By bidding, you’re not just scoring unforgettable gifts – you’re helping protect broadcasting’s rich heritage and providing critical support to industry professionals in need.

Don’t miss your chance to be part of something truly meaningful this holiday season!

The catalogue includes:

Taylor Swift guitar, courtesy of Beasley Media Group

Four tickets to a Yankees game with a meet and greet with the play-by-play team, courtesy of Audacy

Two tickets to see the Dallas Cowboys in a luxury suite, courtesy of Compass Media Networks

Autographed basketball from Celtics star Jason Tatum courtesy of 98.5 the Sports Hub

Autographed Luka Doncic Signed Rookie Card courtesy of Benztown

MLB experience featuring two tickets + batting practice + meet the radio broadcasters to any one of these teams: Diamondbacks/Pirates/Rays/ Angels/Marlins, courtesy Skyview Networks.

Angels/Marlins, courtesy Skyview Networks. Acoustic guitar autographed by sixteen Country artists including Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Brothers Osborne, Kelsea Ballerini, and more. Courtesy of Premiere Networks and iHeart Media.

Courtesy of Premiere Networks and iHeart Media. BUNDLE Courtesy of NAB: 2 NAB Show Conference Passes in Las Vegas including NAB Broadcast Conference Sessions, Exhibitors Pass, Access to the NAB Membership Lounge and select NAB Happy Hour receptions. (NAB programmed conferences only) 4 premium tickets to one of the home games of the Washington Nationals during the 2025 season. These tickets are non-transferable and shall not be resold. Food & beverages are not included. (Subject to availability)

5-night stay at the 1000-acre Innisbrook Golf Resort and Spa in Florida. Courtesy of Joe D’Angelo.

Two VIP tickets to see the Dallas Cowboys, courtesy of Compass Media Networks

A pair of VIP Celtics tickets plus a meet and greet in the broadcast booth, experience courtesy of Beasley Media Group

Behind the scenes at the ESPN New York Studios with the Michael Kay Show. Courtesy of Good Karma Brands.

Bidding is open now and runs through 5p ET on Giving Tuesday, December 3. Participants can explore the items and place bids by visiting the auction website. All proceeds will directly benefit LABF and BFOA, supporting their efforts to preserve broadcasting history and provide assistance to those in need within the industry.

Radio Ink interviewed Dave “Chachi” Denes about the auction earlier this week. Read more here.