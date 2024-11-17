Saga Jonesboro Helps Fill the Food Bank In Northeast Arkansas

Saga Communications’ Jonesboro Radio Group helped collect 327,881 meals for needy Arkansas families. The annual Fill the Food Bank drive is a collaboration between Saga’s six stations in the market, the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas, and Gray Television.

The Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas serves 12 counties where 74,210 people in the area, including 26,800 children, face food insecurity each week. The initiative began 17 years ago with one truck and one donation site and now operates at 12 locations.

Besides non-perishable goods, monetary donations were accepted for Fill the Food Bank where $1 can provide 3.5 meals thanks to the organization’s partnerships.

In Jonesboro, Saga operates 104.9 The Fox (KDXY), 100.5 The Eagle (KEGI), Mix 106.3 (KJBX), Hot 1075 (KDXY-HD2), EZ 92.7 (KDXY-HD3), 98.5 The Outlaw (KJBX-HD2), and JonesboroRightNow.com.

Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas Executive Director Christie Jordan said of the result, “That’s quite a bit more than last year. Thanks to our communities for all you do.” Chief Development Officer Rebecca Hendrix added, “We are so thankful for everyone that contributed and for all the support you have given us.”

