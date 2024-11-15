Audience Data, AI, and Autos are Radio’s Top Tech Trends In 2025

Forecast 2025 attendees got a taste of CES 2025 at the Harvard Club of New York City as Consumer Technology Association Senior Director of Innovation and Trends Brian Comiskey laid out a tech roadmap for radio broadcast leaders with the help of Fred Jacobs.

Comiskey emphasized the critical role of data in technology, noting that major brands rely on it to track public perception through news and social media. For radio, this means recognizing the immense value of audience data. Jacobs added that radio has been slow to “digitize” its audience, missing opportunities to capture and utilize this data effectively.

“Radio has access to arguably the best data in the world and should be in the driver’s seat,” Comiskey said. He highlighted examples from other industries, like Walmart’s “adaptive retail strategy,” which personalizes customer experiences. Similarly, radio could harness its data to personalize content, engage listeners, and enhance loyalty.

Comiskey discussed artificial intelligence as a tool for localization, suggesting that radio’s connection to its communities positions it uniquely against AI. “Radio can beat AI,” he said, emphasizing the need to maintain a local focus while exploring partnerships with platforms like Quu and Xperi’s DTS AutoStage to integrate content into infotainment systems. He also proposed using AI to streamline compliance with tricky ad categories like pharmaceuticals.

With automakers viewing vehicles as “smart devices with wheels,” Jacobs stressed the importance of proactive metadata use to ensure radio remains visible in car dashboards. Comiskey agreed, emphasizing the need for content, talent, and branding to be present wherever consumers engage, particularly in infotainment systems.

Jacobs pointed to the Sony and Honda partnership on the AFEELA EV as an example of blending expertise – Sony excels in audio engineering and content, while Honda knows electric vehicles. This collaboration underscores the growing importance of “sensorial audio” that evokes emotion and strengthens brand connections.

Jacobs acknowledged the challenge of competing with tech giants like Google, Apple, and Meta, but Comiskey encouraged radio leaders to focus on their teams’ unique talents. “Part of innovation is in-house competition,” he said, urging companies to look beyond job descriptions to uncover hidden skills among staff.

Comiskey also highlighted examples of innovation outside radio, such as Chick-fil-A’s content app, Meadowlark Media’s omnichannel strategy with The Dan LeBatard Show, and virtual platforms like Fortnite and Grand Theft Auto incorporating radio-style audio. He urged broadcasters to transcend platforms and build content around culture and community, describing audio as “the original form of tapping into community.”

Looking ahead, Comiskey identified artificial intelligence as a proving ground for ROI in the next five years. He predicted an increase in content licensing deals and emphasized the importance of using AI as a tool, not a replacement. As technology continues to recalibrate, the broadcast industry must adapt to stay relevant.

Jacobs and Comiskey’s insights made one thing clear: the future of radio lies in leveraging technology, embracing data, and fostering innovation within teams.