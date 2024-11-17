Emerson College’s WERS Resumes Hall of Fame Inductions

Emerson College’s WERS 88.9 has inducted four distinguished alumni into the WERS Hall of Fame, resuming the practice for the first time since 2019.

The WERS Hall of Fame, established in 2009, recognizes notable alumni and faculty who have made sizeable contributions to the station’s legacy or have excelled in their professional careers within the radio and media industries.

2024 Inductees include:

Doug Holloway (Class of 1976): Emerson College Trustee and former host/producer of The Black Experience on WERS. Holloway is a veteran media executive with over 40 years of expertise in television strategy, sales, marketing, and development.

Darrylyn Paxton (Class of 1996, posthumous): Former host of 88.9@Nite on WERS. Paxton had a multifaceted career, including roles with the Boston Celtics, WJMN 94.5 FM, WHDH-TV Channel 7, and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

Matt Shearer (Class of 2009): Former host of Radiobeat on WERS, now a reporter for WBZ NewsRadio, recognized for his viral storytelling on social media as "Reporter Matt."

The induction ceremony was held on Saturday, November 16 in the Jackie Liebergott Black Box Theatre at the Paramount Center on the Emerson College campus.