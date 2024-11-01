Wendy Wiese Retires After More Than 40 Years in St. Louis Radio

After more than four decades in broadcasting, Missouri Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame member Wendy Wiese is set to retire from her role at KTRS-AM in St. Louis. Wiese will sign off today after her final shift today at 12p CT.

Wiese, 63, started her radio career in 1983 in small-markets but quickly moved to St. Louis, where she was brought on board to co-host mornings on KMOX-AM in 1986. During her 10-year tenure at Total Information AM, she worked alongside Bob Hardy and Bill Wilkerson.

In 1996, Wiese and Wilkerson moved across town to KTRS, where she stayed for a decade before taking a position at Relevant Radio. However, commercial radio called her back, and in 2018, she rejoined KTRS. In 2021, she started co-hosting middays with former St. Louis TV anchor Jennifer Blome until Blome’s retirement.

Since then, Wiese has shared the air with KSDK sportscaster Frank Cusumano, who will now be joined by Jill Farmer in her place.

Outside of radio, Wiese will continue her role on Donnybrook, the KETC-TV public affairs show she first joined in 2003.