Coalition Offers Free Post-Election Resources to Newsrooms

A coalition, led by the Knight Election Hub, Votebeat, and Hearken, is offering US newsrooms free resources to support post-election coverage through its Election Urgent Care initiative, to help journalists amid the transition of power.

Election Urgent Care focuses on providing resources that strengthen confidence in the electoral process, meet community information needs, and ensure journalist safety.

In collaboration with partners like the Center for Cooperative Media, Radio Television Digital News Association, and Trusting News, Election Urgent Care will offer expert assistance in journalist safety, legal assistance, reporting support, and data resources.

Additional resource providers, including representatives from Muckrock, Newspack, and OpenNews, will be available to assist newsrooms beginning on Election Day, November 5. The program will not offer direct funding or editorial content creation, such as graphics or story writing.

More information is available to interested parties on the RTDNA site.

Knight Election Hub program director Scott Klein shared, “We’ve learned a lot about how to connect organizations providing resources to help cover the election and newsrooms that need the help. We’re going to take what we’ve learned as well as the connections we’ve made in newsrooms to offer help to newsrooms in need during the potential tumult on and after Nov. 5.”