Charleston Radio’s Robb Reel Completes 170-Mile Charity Walk

West Virginia morning host Robb Reel completed a 170-mile charity walk on Halloween to deliver $172,000 raised by listeners to WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital. Reel hosts Up Reel Early on WVRC Media’s Superstar Country 96.1 (WKWS) in Charleston.

The fundraising journey began when Reel issued a challenge on-air during the live, two-day radiothon broadcast from the hospital’s Hostetler Center. “I was a little concerned by the Day 1 numbers,” Reel said. “So on the morning of Day 2, I challenged our listeners that, if they beat last year’s total, I would walk the check back [to Morgantown, WV] from our Charleston studios myself.”

WVRC Media partners annually with WVU Medicine Children’s and the Children’s Miracle Network to support West Virginia families by alleviating medical costs.

Starting his trek on the morning of October 17, Reel traversed highways and local roads.

Reel noted, “I am humbled but not at all surprised that West Virginians came through for kids here in the Mountain State. I am proud to live here among people with such care and commitment. I owe it to them to keep my word.”