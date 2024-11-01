Marketing Leaders Discuss AI’s Role in Radio Innovation

Prepare for fresh perspectives on the future of artificial intelligence in radio in the upcoming November issue of Radio Ink. Spanish Broadcasting System Corporate Vice President of Digital Sales & Strategy Dara Kalvort is on special assignment into AI’s transformative advertising potential in radio, speaking with top marketers both inside and outside the industry.

Here’s a glimpse of what Dara tackles:

What is Going to be AI’s Most Significant Impact in the Next 3-5 Years in the Radio Industry?

“AI will revolutionize hyper-local advertising. It will allow stations to tailor ads by region and even local events, enhancing listener engagement and optimizing ad spend. AI-driven ad placement will also significantly boost ROI for radio.” — Zimmerman Advertising SVP Business and Finance Operations Jennafer Higgs

How do you believe radio companies can best embrace AI without losing the human touch that makes radio so unique?

“Radio is built on personality and connection—it’s where the magic happens. AI can handle the heavy lifting on the back end, but it’s the human voice, the stories, and the relatability that will keep people tuning in. Think of AI as the co-pilot, not the captain.” — Lazer Media SVP Digital Marketing Sales Operations Robert Mendoza

What advice would you give to media professionals and organizations who are hesitant to embrace AI?

“My advice is simple: start small but start now. AI can seem overwhelming, especially for those of us who are deeply ingrained in traditional processes. The key is to find one area where AI can improve efficiency without disrupting the workflow. For example, automating ad trafficking or using AI to generate sales insights are low-risk ways to dip your toe in the water.

“It’s important to remember that AI is not here to take over our jobs—it’s a tool that allows us to be more strategic and focus on higher-value tasks. The longer you wait to integrate AI into your processes, the more you risk falling behind competitors who are already leveraging its capabilities. AI will help you work smarter, not harder, and it will enhance the creative and operational sides of the business in ways we are only beginning to explore.” — SBS Head of Ad Operations and Technology Dennis Vaque

