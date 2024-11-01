Radio Ink’s Season of Giving Tally Returns For 2024

No matter whether you believe “Dominick the Donkey (The Italian Christmas Donkey)” belongs on your station or not, the eight weeks leading up to Christmas are always magical in radio. Not just for the music being played, but for the swell of community service.

That’s why Radio Ink is excited to announce that the Season of Giving Tally is back for 2024, ready to celebrate radio’s remarkable impact on local charities nationwide. Last year, stations collectively raised an incredible $28.32 million for various causes, proving just how powerful radio can be. This year, we’re calling on every station and radio personality to go even further. What will radio accomplish in 2024?

From today until January 1, Radio Ink will track each donation, fundraiser, concert, and radiothon to capture how much radio stations are raising for their communities, but we can’t do it without you!

Send in your updates and press releases highlighting your station’s efforts to our Online Editor Cameron Coats ([email protected]) – we’ll share your stories and add to the official Tally, showcasing the best of what radio can do.

Let's make 2024 a record-breaking year for radio's commitment to community and generosity!