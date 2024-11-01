Blast From The Past: Steve Fox; WJAX, 1976

Happy Friday! This week’s Radio Ink Blast From The Past comes from Steve Fox at Rock 95 in Jacksonville, FL, in 1976.

The station flipped formats to Urban Contemporary as 95X in 1981, where Steve would stay to do afternoons. He eventually was named Program Director.

“Since then I’ve moved around in Jacksonville doing Country, Alternative, and programming talk formatted Real Radio 106.5. I was also the Operations Manager for Concord Media and Salem. I also did classic rock for Clear Channel and Country, Adult Contemporary, and Oldies for Renda. I’ve been producing and hosting an oldies Doo-Wop show, The Street Corner, now in its 19th year!”

Thanks, Steve! We love sharing your broadcast memories at the end of every week – we even share the best in our print edition every month – and we want to see more! Carts, Reel-to-Reel Machines, and Turntables in your pictures are highly encouraged.

Send your Blast From The Past story and photo to our Online Editor Cameron Coats for your chance to be featured in Radio Ink.