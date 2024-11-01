Breitbart’s Alex Marlow to Host Daily Podcast on Salem Network

Salem Media Group and Breitbart News Network have announced the launch of The Alex Marlow Show – A Breitbart News Podcast, debuting November 6, on the Salem Podcast Network. Breitbart News Network Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow will host the daily show.

Marlow began his career as the first employee of Andrew Breitbart and is the author of Breaking the News and Breaking Biden, both New York Times bestsellers. He has appeared on the covers of Time and Newsweek and has been included in Forbes’s 30 Under 30 list.

Marlow stated “I am truly excited to return to broadcasting with the power of Breitbart News Network and Salem behind me. I couldn’t dream of a better partnership…I have long admired Salem’s stable of hosts, many of whom I already call close personal friends, including Larry Elder, Dennis Prager, Dr. Gorka, Charlie Kirk, and Dinesh D’Souza, and now I can call them my colleagues. Thank you to Phil Boyce and the Salem team for their enthusiasm and support.”

Salem Senior VP of Spoken Word Phil Boyce welcomed Marlow, saying, “We are thrilled to add this partnership with Breitbart. We feel like we are fighting the good fight together, and Alex is a fabulous addition to this team.”

Breitbart News CEO Larry Solov added, “Salem is a great partner and platform for Alex to deliver his and Breitbart’s reporting, insight, and essential analysis of the world of politics and culture.”