SiriusXM Begins 2023-24 College Hoops Season with 74 Games

SiriusXM will again provide college basketball fans with an extensive lineup of live games throughout the 2023-24 season, tipping off with 74 women’s and men’s matchups on Monday, November 4.

The men’s schedule features all 19 teams from the Associated Press Top 25 that are in action on opening night, including the season’s first Top 25 showdown between #8 Baylor and #6 Gonzaga at 11:30p ET. On the women’s side, the opening day broadcasts include 12 teams from the Associated Press Top 25, highlighted by two Top 25 matchups: #20 Ole Miss at #3 USC at noon ET and #5 UCLA at #17 Louisville at 2:30 pm ET.

SiriusXM will feature dozens of game broadcasts from major conferences such as the SEC, Big Ten, Big 12, ACC, Pac-12, Big East, and more each week throughout the season.

In addition to live game coverage, SiriusXM offers in-depth college basketball analysis through its dedicated 24/7 channel, SiriusXM College Sports Radio (channel 84), as well as conference-focused channels SiriusXM ACC Radio (channel 371), SiriusXM Big Ten Radio (channel 372), and SiriusXM SEC Radio (channel 374).

Earlier this month, SiriusXM host and Hall of Fame basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski began the 20th season of his exclusive weekly show, Basketball and Beyond with Coach K. Alongside co-host Chris Spatola, Krzyzewski discusses the latest news in college basketball and conducts interviews with guests ranging from champion coaches and players to leaders in government and business. The show airs every Thursday on SiriusXM College Sports Radio and SiriusXM ACC Radio.