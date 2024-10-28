(By Pat Bryson) It’s frustrating when a prospect appears to be moving forward towards becoming a new client and then they become “stuck.” They won’t move forward, but they don’t seem to want to end our relationship either. And then they just wither away.

In Oklahoma, we call this being “high-centered.” I thought that term was universal, but I’ve learned it must be an “Oklahoma-ism.” When a car runs over a high object, the bottom of the car gets “stuck” on the object. You can’t go backward or forward. To get the car moving again, you have to rock back and forth slowly until the car gains enough momentum to move over the hump. That’s what we need to do with these clients.

Sometimes current clients become “former clients.” It’s never a good day when that happens.

Occasionally, a client even becomes angry with us. Perhaps we made an error; perhaps they just think we did due to a misunderstanding.

Whatever the case, there are times when we need the ability to correct these problems. It can be very useful to use a system we call “falling on the sword” to get the sales process moving again.

When your client is upset with you:

“I take full responsibility.”

“It’s all my fault.”

“I’m sure I’ve done something to offend you.”

“I apologize. You’re upset with me.”

Accepting full responsibility, even when it ISN’T your fault, will diffuse an emotional situation quickly. It’s hard to stay mad when the person you’re mad at doesn’t get defensive.

What about those clients who get “stuck” and seem to wither away:

“You say you’re still considering my proposal. I’m surprised to hear you say that.”

“I get the feeling you don’t like your campaign. Am I off base with your goals?”

(This utilizes a bit of reverse psychology. If they indeed ARE still considering your proposal, they will usually tell you why they are. If they do like your campaign, they will tell you why. Now they are in the position of selling you.)

When clients tell you to call them back at a later time or that they will call you back and then they ghost you.

“I’m a bit confused. My understanding was that I was going to hear from you today. My fault, I must have written down the wrong date.”

In any sales situation, the only person you can control is yourself. By adopting these ideas, you can get the momentum moving again. Your client may even step in and “rescue” you. You’re on your way to a “Yes” or a “No”. We’d prefer the “Yes”, but a “No” is better than ending up in la-la-land. Being stuck on “high center” eats up lots of energy and gas but doesn’t get you where you want to go. Get the process moving again!

Happy selling!

Pat Bryson is the CEO of Bryson Broadcasting International, a consulting firm that works with sales managers and salespeople to raise revenue. She is the author of two books, A Road Map to Success in High-Dollar Broadcast Sales and Successful Broadcast Sales: Thriving in Change available on her website. Read Pat’s Radio Ink archives here.