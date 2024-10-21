Premiere Networks Hosts Lead Hurricane Helene Relief Campaign

Country radio personality Granger Smith broadcast from Eastern Tennessee and Western North Carolina this past week to provide updates on the relief efforts for damage caused by Hurricane Helene, encouraging donations and volunteer support.

The Premiere Networks-syndicated host partnered with HopeFound.org through his River Kelly Fund to deliver essential supplies to communities impacted by Hurricane Helene. On October 14, a semi-truck filled with resources arrived in Knoxville, TN, where the supplies were distributed among 10 4×4 trucks to reach remote areas devastated by flooding.

Smith hosts After MidNite with Granger Smith and Mornings with Granger for iHeartCountry.

Another Premiere Networks personality, Clay Travis, also traveled to Asheville, where he toured the region by helicopter to observe the extensive damage, aiming to raise ongoing awareness, funds, and volunteer support for relief efforts. He co-hosted The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show live from program affiliate News Radio 570 WWNC-AM.

During the broadcast, WWNC Host and News Director Mark Starling joined the show to discuss the devastation in the community and how the station played a critical role during the hurricane. Starling shared. “When TV couldn’t do it, the newspaper couldn’t do it, there was nothing online, the only thing left was AM/FM radio… What we wanted to do here at the radio station was show the community that we can get through this. And we’ve been kind of repeating this line: ‘Community is the answer to this crisis.’”

WWNC gained national exposure for its coverage of the storm’s aftermath during a feature from the CBS Evening News.