CBS Highlights AM Radio’s Life-Saving Role in Hurricane Helene

In the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, radio became a crucial source of communication for residents cut off from internet and cell phone service. Now one Asheville AM station has received national recognition for the life-saving information and connection they provided.

iHeartMedia’s WWNC-AM, air talent Mark Starling, and producer Tank Spencer were the subject of Thursday night’s “Eye on America” segment on the CBS Evening News.

CBS reported Skyler Henry shared how “the best megaphone in Western North Carolina” fielded calls from distressed residents, helping coordinate wellness checks and providing updates on rescue efforts. Starling and Spencer quickly became a vital link between those in need and available resources.

“We didn’t have any connection to the outside world except our radio stations,” Starling explained. “We were the only two here, so we felt like we had a mission to walk these people through the storm.”

The calls they received ranged from simple requests for updates to heartbreaking emergencies. Tragically, not all calls ended well. One family who had been in touch with the station was later swept away by floodwaters, a loss that Starling says haunts him. Despite the heart-wrenching moments, there were also stories of hope and connection. One of the most emotional moments came when Starling was able to reconnect with his wife, Brandi, live on air.

Spencer said, “This is the realest radio has ever been, and we’re connecting with people in a way that most broadcasters never get to connect with their audience because this is our family.”

Spencer and Starling’s stories match the testimony of Denise Potter, who spoke to Radio Ink last week about her experience in the storm and how radio became, “A godsend for so many.”

In the face of unimaginable tragedy and loss, Hurricanes Helene and Milton have served as powerful reminders as to how valuable AM and FM radio are, especially as the AM Radio For Every Vehicle Act rallies to become law before the current session of Congress finishes at year’s end.