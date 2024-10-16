Hubbard Radio Picks Former iHeart SVP for Palm Beach DOS

Danny Bortnick has been appointed Director of Sales for Hubbard Radio’s West Palm Beach/Boca Raton radio market. Bortnick previously served as Region SVP of Sales for iHeartMedia Washington, DC, and will now oversee the cluster’s broadcast and digital sales.

He brings decades of experience, having worked in sales leadership roles with iHeartMedia, CBS Radio, and Salem Communications. Bornick began his career at Katz Radio Group in 2005 after graduating from the University of Miami.

Hubbard’s West Palm Beach stations include 97.9 WRMF, Sunny 107.9 (WEAT), New Country 103.1 (WIRK), X102.3 (WMBX), WFTL-AM 850, Fox Sports 640 (WMEN-AM), and Party 96.3 (WRMF-HD4).

Market President Elizabeth Hamma said, “We are fortunate to welcome Danny. With his extensive track record of driving revenue growth and building strong client relationships, we are confident Danny will make a big impact on our team and our advertising partners.”

Danny Bornick remarked, “I couldn’t be more excited to be joining Hubbard South Florida. I’m humbled to represent such powerful brands, as well as 2060 Digital. I look forward to helping the team reach new levels of success.”