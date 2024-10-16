Bryan Scott Raised to Brand Manager at WDEZ Wausau

Midwest Communications has promoted morning show personality Bryan Scott to Brand Manager for Great Country WDEZ in Wausau, WI. Scott, who has been with the station since 2011, will continue co-hosting The WDEZ Morning Show with his new responsibilities.

Scott originally joined Midwest in 2006 at Y100 (WNCY) in Green Bay before moving to WDEZ. He had been managing many of the brand manager duties since the position became vacant.

Midwest Communications VP/Market Manager Rusty James said, “I am so excited to move Bryan into this new role. I know that he has the drive and the passion to lead and ensure the continued success of WDEZ.”