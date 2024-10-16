A New ‘Beacon’ Brings Conservative Talk To NY’s Hudson Valley

Pamal Broadcasting has introduced The Beacon, a new trio of signals dedicated to news, talk, and sports for New York’s Hudson Valley. The Beacon’s coverage extends from Peekskill to Kingston with syndicated national talk alongside local news and weather.

Listeners can tune in on 92.5 FM & AM 920 in Kingston (WGHQ-AM), 96.5 FM & AM 1260 (WBNR-AM) in Newburgh, and 94.3 FM & AM 1420 (WLNA-AM) in Peekskill.

The Kingston flip replaces Magic 92.5. Both WBNR and WLNA formerly carried a simulcast of Pamal’s Classic Hits WBPM in Saugerties.

The Beacon’s debut lineup includes Brian Kilmeade, Dan Bongino, Ben Shapiro, Matt Walsh, and Michael Knowles. Outside of news and talk, the signals will offer live play-by-play of Army Football, New York Islanders hockey, New York Knicks basketball, and Hudson Valley Renegades baseball.

Pamal Broadcasting COO Chuck Benfer stated, “We aim to make The Beacon the number one source for news and information in the Hudson Valley.”