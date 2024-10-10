Radio Recruitment Dollars: Lesson Five

(By Chris Stonick) What size markets should go after recruitment dollars? Every market! Size has nothing to do with problems.

In many cases, the inverse is true. You have two companies in town. One employs 100 people, the other just 25. They’re both down 5 workers. Who’s feeling the greater pain? The company with 25 workers. They are down 20% of their workforce. The larger company is only down 5% of its workforce, and they might not even notice it at all.

The largest single client we’ve ever had was spending over $50,000 a month with us on radio alone… and that was in Anchorage, Alaska – market #177! So if you think your market is “too small,” think again!

Have a question about recruitment advertising? Get in touch with me. I will be answering selections in a future article! If your radio group is looking to capture these dollars for 2025, we should talk.

For more than three decades, Chris Stonick has helped thousands of organizations across the country with recruiting and retention while generating well over $100,000,000 in billing for his client radio stations. Contact Chris at 863-397-5615 or by email. Read Chris’ Radio Ink archives here.