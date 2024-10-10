Women to Watch: Elaina Smith; ‘Nights with Elaina’

(By Charese Frugé) Elaina Smith and her nationally syndicated Nights with Elaina is heard on over 150 radio stations every night. With Elaina is heard on the weekends and The Nashville Show with Elaina is heard on Absolute Radio Country in the UK.

As a global radio star, Smith also hosts industry red carpet events, is often invited to introduce some of Country’s biggest artists at Country’s biggest events, has been the voice of NBC’s People’s Choice Country Awards for the last two years, and has even played herself regularly on episodes of the hit tv show Nashville. She is a CMA Nominee and winner of an ACM Award and multiple Gracie Awards.

Smith began her radio career as a promotions assistant at KFMB-FM San Diego while attending San Diego State University and interning at Entertainment Tonight/The Insider.

“At the time, working as an EP on a daily entertainment TV show was the ultimate goal for me,” explains Smith. “Getting that internship was everything to me, but also cost a poor college student a lot of money considering I was making the drive from SD to LA regularly. I needed a job that would allow for flexibility and wanted it to be in entertainment. That is exactly what the radio station was offering to students at SDSU. It was a JACK FM format, with no hosts and I naturally gravitated into hosting the events we were at. It got back to the Program Director and when The Dave, Shelly, and Chainsaw show ended up on the station, Mike O’Reilly thought I might enjoy being on air, so when Shelly was contractually unable to join them for a few months, they brought me in for a last-minute audition, just so I could get the feel. A week later, I had joined the team. I never knew radio could be an option for me, but as soon as I got that in my veins, I never looked back.”

“I immediately started attending conferences and looking for on-air jobs for when I graduated. After meeting Mike McVay, and upon graduation, Cumulus offered me a morning show gig at WAOA Melbourne, FL: Timmy and Elaina in the Morning. A year later I got a call for a new syndicated NASH Network Cumulus/Westwood One was building, and I’ve been here ever since! Celebrating 11 years with the company this December!”

“Falling into radio was a godsend because it felt like such a farfetched idea to even be a part of this business,” says Smith. “Even though I was working towards the Entertainment industry, I was on such a different path. When I got the opportunity to work as a promotions assistant on the weekends, I was so star-struck by all of the radio personalities because I had been listening to San Diego and Los Angeles radio my entire life. I actually wasn’t expecting to have those feelings, but there I was.”

“During the first part of my childhood, I lived in the LA suburbs and would refuse to listen to ANYTHING but Rick Dees on my way to school, which later turned into Seacrest. Then when we moved to San Diego, it was all about Channel 933, STAR, and KSON for me (my mom wouldn’t let me listen to the DSC (Dave Shelly & Chainsaw) Show, (which is hilarious now). But because I would always choose radio over the CD player, I quickly realized while doing the job, WOW, I’m in love with radio! The connection, the empathy, the hilarity, the realness, the music. I remember thinking, wait…have I had it wrong? I’m more of a radio girlie than just TV. PLUS, I was WAY more excited to meet Geena the Latina than Nancy O’Dell. Both exciting, but come on. Working in radio just felt right and lit my fire like nothing else.”

“So far, some of the most exciting things I’ve experienced over the years is first, launching my podcast, Women Want to Hear Women, says Smith. “I may have gotten in a little trouble at the beginning, but it was one of those ‘Ask for forgiveness, not permission’ situations that actually turned out great. Carrie Underwood wanting to join in order to talk about the lack of female artists on country radio was a huge highlight and full circle moment when they featured a clip on ‘Entertainment Tonight.’”

“Launching With Elaina in 2019, along with my Executive Producer, Ryan Kershner was SO exciting. We were really growing up in this industry together and had so many ideas, so when they let us run with them, it was just magic. Launching Nights with Elaina in February of 2020 with Ryan, Brian Egan, and John Shomby was so exciting, then going international with Absolute Radio Country in 2021, I can’t tell you what a dream come true that was. Then we got to welcome an AMAZING talent and friend, Jackie Stevens, as the EP of Nights with Elaina in 2022. I’d be lying if I didn’t say being recognized by my peers through the Gracie Awards and ACM Awards meant the absolute world to me as well.”

“Look, it hasn’t always been easy. There have been many challenges over the years. I think most of us could write a book one day,” admits Smith. “But I’d say navigating different ‘personalities’ can be very challenging at times. Working in syndication, and in an industry that is so close-knit, relationships are everything. I have many that I cherish, but obviously, they can’t all be picture-perfect and how you handle them can affect your daily life and even your reputation. I handle this by staying true to my work, confident in my talent, and trusting that what I’m doing is right. Because I know who I am, and no matter what, I will always choose to be a good person above all else.”

“As far as the impact on my audience I want to have, I want my show to be ‘A safe space,’” Smith says. “I want everyone that listens to know they are loved, valued, and never alone. Working in Country Music as a Mexican-American woman, I know what it can feel like to NOT feel welcomed. Country Music is for everyone and it’s my mission to make sure everyone actually feels that.”

“The show is uplifting, with positive vibes only,” adds Smith. “Of course, we discuss serious topics, but I’ll never leave a conversation or break on a sour note. People who listen to me can always rely on that. They can also rely on the fact that I’ll bring them closer to Music City and their favorite country stars. We have at least one artist join us every night, and while we cover their current projects, we also just talk about the human experience. Every night I invite my audience to ask questions of the artists, shout out their loved ones, request songs, get opinions, and celebrate their wins with the audience around the US. Nights with Elaina features multiple callers pretty much every hour. I also spend a lot of time each night on social media in the DMs.”

With both national and international syndication, I had to ask Smith if she’s done any experimenting with AI. “Not when it comes to my radio shows, but I have experimented in my personal life,” she says. “Mostly just playing around with it right now, lots of photo stuff, but I can certainly see its potential for helping with show prep, interview questions, topics, etc. Maybe even liners? I don’t know, I’m still trying to fully grasp the possibilities. I can see a lot of good, but as radio personalities, obviously, it’s frightening knowing our voices are out there and so easily accessible.”

“As far as DEI, I think we’ve moved the needle a little. I’m proud to be a part of that conversation, between my podcast and the many DEI industry task forces I serve on,” says Smith. “I truly believe I have witnessed change, or yeah, ‘movement’ would be the better word. I mean, when I first started in the industry I was told I shouldn’t aspire to be a show lead because ‘Women don’t want to hear other women, they’re just color’ or to ‘never reveal the fact that you’re Mexican because people won’t like you.’ There are fewer and fewer people in this industry who would let comments like that slide or believe them. But I think it’s clear, there is still a lot of work to be done.”

“The industry has definitely changed since I first started. There are certainly fewer resources, which can be wildly overwhelming,” says Smith. “I feel like I’m seeing burnout much more often with everyone wearing a million hats, and it breaks my heart. I’ve had many talented friends leave the industry, and radio needs them! As a syndicated show, I try to be as easily accessible as possible to each affiliate and hope that I can make their lives as easy as possible. But yeah, I definitely know we’re all doing way more than we were 12 years ago in order to survive. Otherwise, I think it’s great that we’re seeing more diversity. I also love seeing how social media has given personalities their own platform to continue growing their brand beyond the airwaves.”

“I do think that what we are missing, though, is the next generation. Not to say we don’t have talented people entering the game right now, we absolutely do, but with the overwhelming amount of hats everyone is wearing, there may be a lack of time to nurture new talent and help them grow” Smith says. “I love mentoring and would encourage any new talent reading this to reach out any time. Getting the next generation (and keeping this generation) excited about radio and the unique connection it offers, is CRUCIAL to the industry’s continued growth and success.”

“For me personally, I want to continue growing my brand and spreading positivity internationally,” says Smith. “I would also love to do more television (in addition to radio), especially red-carpet events. Hosting, connecting with people and music is where my passion lies, so long term, I’d love to continue growing in all those fields. Radio is at the core of everything. It’s my home.”

Follow Elaina Smith on Instagram & TikTok: @elainaDsmith

Charese Frugé is an award-winning Content, Broadcast, and Marketing executive with over 20 years of experience in markets like Los Angeles, San Francisco, Houston, San Diego, and Las Vegas. As the owner of MC Media, she works with radio brands and individual talents, especially young women, helping them grow their brands and negotiate on their own behalf. Find her at @MCMediaOnline. See more Women to Watch here.