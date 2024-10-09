BFoA Rapid Relief Available for Hurricane-Afflicted Broadcasters

In response to the devastation caused by Hurricane Helene and the looming threat of Hurricane Milton, the Broadcasters Foundation of America has taken swift action to ensure broadcasters impacted by these storms receive emergency aid as quickly as possible.

Under the revised guidelines, broadcasters facing catastrophic losses can work with their Market or General Manager, who will complete the Hurricanes Helene and Milton Group Submission Form on behalf of their team. Once funds are approved, they will be sent directly to the Market or General Manager for distribution to those who qualify.

The Broadcasters Foundation of America is dedicated to supporting radio and television professionals who experience acute financial need due to life-changing illness, accidents, or serious misfortune, providing a vital safety net across the country. The organization has already reached out to industry groups and state associations in areas hit by Hurricane Helene, encouraging them to inform their members about the available aid.

Broadcasters Foundation President Tim McCarthy said, “We’ve temporarily adjusted our already streamlined Emergency Grant Guidelines and Application Process to make it even easier and faster to get funds into the hands of broadcasters hit hardest by these storms. The situation is catastrophic for many of our colleagues, and with limited or no internet access, some individuals are unable to submit applications.”

Support for the BFoA comes from the broadcasting community. Over the past 15 years, the Foundation’s grant-making efforts have grown significantly, increasing from providing $400,000 in grants in 2007 to nearly $2,000,000 in 2024. For more information, including how to apply for assistance or make a donation, visit the BFoA site or contact 212-373-8250.