Former SummitMedia CRO John Walker Launches Consultancy

Former SummitMedia Chief Revenue Officer John Walker has started Sales Ranch, a new consultancy aimed at helping broadcasters boost their revenue. As Summit’s CRO, Walker led revenue strategies for 45 radio stations across nine markets from 2021 to 2023.

Before that, Walker spent eight years as a Market President, overseeing seven radio stations in Birmingham, Alabama, where he restructured processes and transformed station culture, earning a promotion to CRO. Prior to Summit, Walker held leadership roles at Cumulus Media, including Regional Vice President from 2012 to 2015 and Market Manager from 2006 to 2012.

Sales Ranch’s services include fractional executive solutions, sales operations support, lead generation, graphic design, and data-driven insights, all aimed at helping media companies maximize their revenue potential.

Walker said, “With more than 25 years in broadcasting, I’m excited to share my experience and success with the industry as a whole. As broadcasters face an increasingly challenging landscape, we recognized the need for an innovative approach to sales and marketing, tailored specifically for media companies.”