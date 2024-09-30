Give Yourself A Good Permission

(By Loyd Ford) If you think about it, we give ourselves permission to give into a lot of temptation decisions every day. Maybe one of your easier guilty pleasures is to spend too much time binge-watching than we know we should because the shows are so good.

Maybe it’s spending too much time on social media. Maybe you procrastinate more than you should before getting important things done. It’s too easy to skip exercise, even when we know regular activity can positively impact everything from our overall health to enhancing our mood and giving us energy.

And, sure, we’ve all waited in line – for what adds up to be a larger part of our lives than we would surely like – usually to get things we don’t actually need.

Think Creativity & Strategy Is Only For Programming?

What might our life as a seller be like if we gave ourselves permission for different activities more consistently? Some examples could include:

To start our selling day one (1) hour earlier three (3) days a week to create more time spent selling , especially with more difficult-to-reach prospects.

To learn to utilize artificial intelligence to reduce excessive time spent accomplishing parts of our work that keep us from more time spent selling ; Learn to use artificial intelligence to write and produce effective spec spots to give potential clients audio and digital examples they “ can’t unhear/unsee. ”

Develop a unique ‘experience signature’ to help us create important personal branding identifiers that clients and potential clients will remember and talk about with other advertisers.

Create a social media content strategy that could give us a more well-known profile in our local market for helping businesspeople and advertisers understand how to better attract more new customers and encourage existing customers to return and spend more often; displaying this kind of knowledge will make you a killer attraction for advertisers.

Be willing to create ‘ appreciation experiences’ for VIP clients (this doesn’t always have to be created with significant expense).

We must now be willing to try different ideas if we want to regenerate the kind of revenue growth that I know you want in your future. Radio has always rewarded the creative. It’s what separates the special from allthosesellers who just want you to buy their spots. Those days are gone. You may feel being creative has fallen out of favor, but that’s only true if we allow it to continue. And if we allow it to continue, revenue will fall.

There is no medium like local radio and it only gets better with the use of creativity. Yes, in sales.

Loyd Ford is president and chief strategic officer at Rainmaker Pathway Consulting Works (RPC). They help local radio with ratings and revenue. Reach him anytime at 864.448.4169 or [email protected]. Read Loyd’s Radio Ink archives here.