AdLarge Takes Over Ad Sales for Crystal Media Networks

AdLarge has announced a new partnership to handle all advertising sales for Crystal Media Networks, which will rebrand as Portfolio Media in the new year. The collaboration will take effect immediately, targeting the 2025 upfront and broadcast year.

Founded in 2003, Crystal Media Networks provides radio networks to the Top 50 US markets, with a focus on music formats targeting Adult, Young Adult, and Female audiences, especially in drivetime dayparts. With the rebranding to Portfolio Media, the company will continue innovating in audio networks and technology, providing upscale radio networks and solutions to major U.S. markets.

AdLarge offers full-service audio advertising sales across podcasting, radio, and streaming, including its in-house fwd. Podcast Network.

Crystal Media Networks CEO Nick Krawczyk stated, “We are excited to work with AdLarge. In my discussions with Cathy, it became clear that AdLarge’s vision, work ethic, and approach to client relationships align closely with ours at Crystal. Their stellar reputation and talented team of sales experts position advertisers for a successful 2025.”

AdLarge CEO Cathy Csukas said, “Nick and his talented team have built an extraordinary company. Their market strength has led the audio industry for years and will be an incredible complement to the power of the AdLarge portfolio. The AdLarge sales team, led by Robin Sloan, is poised to provide exceptional service starting with the 2025 upfront.”