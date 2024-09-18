Mike Vincent Returns as Program Director of WKKW Morgantown

Mike Vincent will again oversee Program Director duties for WVRC Media’s 97.9 WKKW in Morgantown, WV. He assumes the role from Matt Kelly, who is stepping away from the station’s programming to focus on his duties as Operations Manager and PD of WVAQ.

Vincent has programmed WKKW previously, before being elevated to Director of Country Music Programming for all WVRC Country stations in 2022. He will continue hosting the PM Drive on WKKW while overseeing airshifts, music, promotions, imaging, and liners. Before WVRC Media, he worked for Cumulus Media as a programmer in Florida and Pennsylvania, with decades of previous experience on the West Coast and in Upstate New York.

As WVRC Operations Manager, Kelly will continue to handle staff scheduling for both WVAQ and WKKW, ensuring continuity for special programming and daily operations.

Vincent told Radio Ink, “It’s an honor to be back as Program Director for WKKW. I am still having a blast as the Director of Country Music Programming for all our WVRC Media Country stations, and this just increases my investment into an incredible music format, a mega-talented airstaff, a number one heritage station, and one the finest companies to work for, without question. I am beyond thrilled!”