WVRC Media Makes Two Promotions

WKKW PD Mike Vincent (pictured) has been elevated to WVRC’s Corporate Country Music Director. And long-time on-air host and PD Matt Kelly is promoted to Operations Manager for WVRC’s Morgantown stations WVAQ, WKKW.

WVRC Media is based in Morgantown and is comprised of WVRC Audio, MetroNews, WVRC Video and WVRC Digital.

“We are thrilled for both these key team members to move into expanded roles with our operations, WVRC Media Vice President of Content, Travis Jones said in making the announcement. We are excited to continue to serve both our Morgantown and other markets with outstanding local programming and community involvement.”

Kelly’s new duties will include overseeing the day-to-day operations at the company’s Morgantown cluster of FM stations.

“I have been so fortunate to work with some of the best broadcasters that have passed through these halls over the past 11 years. I can’t wait to continue and build upon everything I have learned from them. I aim to teach and help others, just as those mentors did with me,” Kelly said. “We have an amazing crew of talented people in this building, in every department. I enjoy working with all of them every day, serving the very same community I grew up in and continue to reside. I’m so proud, and grateful for this new opportunity. I look forward to the future, and all the great things we will accomplish here.”

Vincent is a 36-year radio veteran including time in some of the largest markets in the U.S. “This is a thrill and an honor to move into this position at the time I celebrate a 3rd anniversary for WVRC Media. My heartfelt thanks to George Pelletier, Christian Miller, and Travis Jones for their belief and faith in me allowing me to get me to this pinnacle of my career,” Vincent added, “I look forward to working with the rest of the Country Programming team to make our country radio stations some of the best in the business”