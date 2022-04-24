Forcht Brings Home a Big Haul

$180,000 was raised when the bell rang for the final time Saturday night on the 72nd WHOP (Hopkinsville, KY) Rotary Radio Auction. All of the money raised will help local high school graduates attend college or go to one of the causes supported by the newly-created Rotary Foundation, which presented the local YMCA with a $15,000 grant for its food program Saturday night.

241 items sold Saturday night, the diner and sweet shop brought in $5,619 and another $117,000 in cash donations were pledges to the Hour and Goat Club—making the final night’s total $179,108.

Saturday night’s total brought the week’s overall total to $536,334.85—an all-time record for the auction. Auction Chair Andrew Wilson sold the last item on the board—a country ham—and thanked everyone who made this year’s event so successful.