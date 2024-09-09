iHeart Rockets Its Atlanta Programming Into Strada’s Sphere

Jill Strada has been appointed Senior Vice President of Programming for iHeartMedia Atlanta. Strada will oversee all programming for the cluster’s six stations. Strada previously served as Cox Media Group Miami’s Director of Operations from 2014 until 2021.

Her career includes positions as Program Director for Emmis Corporation’s WRKS in New York and Audacy’s WPOW in Miami. She also was Assistant Program Director for WBQT in Boston and WHQT in New York.

iHeart Atlanta Market President Spencer Bynes said, “We are thrilled to welcome Jill Strada to the iHeart Atlanta team. Jill has a remarkable talent for launching, developing, and elevating brands in fiercely competitive markets. Her proven track record of success and unwavering dedication to excellence make her an outstanding addition to our leadership team.”

“I am absolutely delighted to join iHeartMedia Atlanta,” said Strada. “I extend my deepest gratitude to Spencer Bynes and Tony Travatto for this incredible opportunity. This is a company where innovation meets passion, and I’m eager to contribute to the growth of our brands, collaborate with such a brilliant group of people, and lead such a talented team. Being part of America’s top audio company is an honor, and I’m excited about the incredible journey ahead.”