Last Call For The 2024 Radio Masters Sales Summit

Tomorrow marks the start of radio’s biggest sales event of the year in Cincinnati. After two days of non-stop money-making ideas, the final session of the 2024 Radio Masters Sales Summit will give the parting gift of perspective.

We’re picking Sales Managers and AEs from the conference crowd to give everyone a look into their world. In a session moderated by Radio Masters Sales Summit advisory board chair Scott Vowinkle, you’ll hear from your colleagues about their biggest takeaways from the RMSS and how they’re going to put new ideas to work. We’ll also quiz our panel about the biggest challenges they’re facing at their stations and how they’re dealing with them.

One of the greatest strengths of the Radio Masters Sales Summit is the power of collaboration and the difference a new vantage point can bring to some of the industry’s oldest problems.

Most closing panels are about winding down and summarizing. At this one, expect something new and different.

You also won’t go home alone, metaphorically speaking. We’ll end with an assignment: to find an “idea buddy.” By finding a like-minded partner in the room, you’ll be able to share inspiration, wins, losses, and lessons learned with a professional who will do the same with you, long after you return home.

This session will be the perfect ending to a learning and growth experience that you can carry with you throughout the rest of your career.

It’s not too late to register! The 2024 Radio Masters Sales Summit takes place on September 10-11 at the Cincinnati. Our Early Bird rate has flown away, but you can still get Better-Than-Early-Bird Pricing when you bring your team members!