Ask Carolyn Gilbert: Submit Questions For Today’s Free Webinar

Join us today for your final inside look at the 2024 Radio Masters Sales Summit! Have your programming strategy questions answered by NuVoodoo Founder and CEO Carolyn Gilbert at our free webinar today at 1:30p ET – get your query at the front of the line now.

Vertical Takeoff: Growing Your Revenue By Ad Category will preview the exclusive NuVoodoo insights and research into the Home Improvement and Financial Services categories that will debut at the RMSS.

Learn from Carolyn and Radio Ink Online Editor Cameron Coats as they discuss how to unlock new sales opportunities in specific ad categories using the latest consumer data and insights and how to effectively apply this knowledge.

Have questions for Carolyn in advance? Email them to [email protected].

Don’t miss this chance to refine your skills and help your salespeople thrive. RSVP now for this live event on Radio Ink‘s LinkedIn.

The webinar is part of the buildup to the 3rd annual Radio Masters Sales Summit, September 10-11 in Cincinnati at the Cincinnati Airport Marriott. Walk in with questions and challenges — leave with answers and ideas. REGISTER NOW! Take a peek at the full itinerary here.