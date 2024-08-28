Matt Sunshine’s Tips To Helping Sellers Maximize Performance

As a leader, you’ve probably figured out that when your team grows professionally, so does your station’s revenue. The trick is finding – and implementing – the best strategies for developing your sales talent so they reach their maximum potential.

If you understand the basics — regular meetings, providing feedback, and scheduling field days — but want to take things to the next level, you need to be at the Radio Masters Sales Summit on Wednesday, September 11, for Matt Sunshine’s Tips for Helping Sellers Maximize Performance.



During this presentation, Matt will expand your knowledge and provide you with a fresh approach and perspective on how to:

Conduct weekly one-on-one meetings

Design productive field days with your sellers

Give effective feedback

Understand the differences between coaching, training, practicing, and managing… and how to select the right approach

A Forbes “must-see” speaker, Matt Sunshine is an expert in enhancing sales performance. Sunshine serves as Managing Partner at The Center for Sales Strategy and is an expert in sales growth, lead generation, and digital marketing. Sunshine founded LeadG2, recognized as a HubSpot Diamond Certified Partner, and authored Getting Prospects to Raise Their Hand.

If you couldn’t join Radio Ink’s “Helping Sellers Maximize Performance” webinar with Matt Sunshine and Online Editor Cameron Coats, you can watch it here.

The Radio Masters Sales Summit provides unparalleled training and networking opportunities!

Register today! The 2024 Radio Masters Sales Summit takes place on September 10-11. Take advantage of our early bird discount before the price increases $200 after September 2 or our special 4-Pack offer when you bring your team members!