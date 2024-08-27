Johnson, Shomby, and Brannigan To Lead 2024-2025 CRB Board

Country Radio Broadcasters has revealed its Board of Directors for the 2024-2025 term, following its annual elections. The board comprises radio, recording, and digital audio industry experts who play a crucial role in devising the annual Country Radio Seminar.

Returning to their CRB Officer roles are President Kurt Johnson of Townsquare Media, Vice President John Shomby of Country’s Radio Coach, and Secretary Beverlee Brannigan of Beverlee Brannigan LLC Creative Coaching.

This year’s Board of Directors welcomes both elected and appointed members, including Emily Cohen Belote of Amazon Music, Justin Chase from Beasley Media Group, Mike Harris of UMG Nashville, Debra Herman from Apple/Shazam, Jennifer Johnson of Riser House Records, Ashley Morrison from iHeartMedia/WFUS, Jordan Pettit of Opry Entertainment Group, Greg Strassell of Hubbard, Allison Warren from Cumulus Nashville, and Kristen Williams of WMN.

Continuing members of the Board include Chuck Aly of Country Aircheck, George Couri of Triple 8 Management, Gator Harrison from iHeartMedia, Steve Hodges of Sony Music Nashville, Clay Hunnicut of BMLG, Kenny Jay of Albright & O’Malley & Brenner, Jon Loba of BMG North America, Mike McVay of McVay Media, RJ Meacham of Curb Records, Brent Michaels of KUZZ, Charlie Morgan from Apple Music, Rod Phillips from iHeartMedia, Joel Raab of Joel Raab Country Radio & Media, Royce Risser of The Familie, Tim Roberts from Audacy, and Matt Sunshine of The Center for Sales Strategy.

CRB’s mission is to foster growth and education within the country music community, serving as a critical link between country radio and the country music industry.