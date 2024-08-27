Cybersecurity Veteran Bryon Hundley To Serve As EMF CISO

Cybersecurity expert Bryon Hundley is joining Educational Media Foundation‘s Ministry Leadership Team as Chief Information Security Officer. Hundley comes to EMF from his role as Vice President at RH-ISAC, an information-sharing and analysis center.

With more than 25 years of experience in cybersecurity, he also worked for the US Department of Health and Human Services, Qurate Retail Group, and United Airlines. At EMF, Hundley will be responsible for safeguarding the sensitive digital data of the ministry, its donors, and its audience.

EMF Interim CEO Tom Stultz said, “We are elated to have Bryon join our mission as part of our Ministry Leadership Team. His knowledge and contributions will help us continue to protect and steward the sensitive information entrusted to us.”