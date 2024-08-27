Erik Gee Whizzes To Arkansas To Program 92.1 The Ticket

Cumulus Media has appointed Erik Gee as the new Program Director and Morning Show Host at 92.1 The Ticket (KQSM) in Fayetteville, AR. His weekday show will begin on Thursday, August 29 to coincide with the Arkansas Razorbacks’ football season opener.

Gee moves to Cumulus and The Ticket from his role as Assistant Program Director of KMMY, Inc.’s 97.1 The Sports Animal (KYAL) in Tulsa, OK. He also served as Co-Host of the Pat Jones Show on KYAL. His three-decade career includes stops in Albuquerque and Oklahoma City, where he covered Oklahoma and Oklahoma State football plus the Oklahoma City Thunder for seven seasons.

Erik Gee will be joined in the studio by producer Levi Peckenpaugh.

Cumulus Fayetteville Regional Vice President and Market Manager Keith Liesmann said, “Erik’s depth of experience and passion for sports make him a perfect fit for our station. We are thrilled to have him on board and can’t wait for our listeners to experience his insight and energy every morning.”