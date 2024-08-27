Rutgers Basketball Won’t Remain On Ex-WCBS, Moves To WFAN

Good Karma Brands’ Local Marketing Agreement for New York City’s storied 880 WCBS-AM may have included that Mets broadcasts remain on the signal, but another team is jumping to a different Audacy AM station in town.

WFAN will now host the Rutgers men’s basketball broadcasts for the upcoming 2024-25 season, aligning it with Rutgers football which already airs on the Sports Talk signal. All games will be heard on WFAN’s AM signal at 660 AM, with select games to be heard on the FM simulcast at 101.9.

As previously reported by Radio Ink, WCBS left its all-news format at 12:01a on August 26, stepping under the ESPN New York umbrella. The signal’s call letters will likely be changed to WHSQ-AM, pending FCC approval.

Maybe most importantly for Good Karma under the agreement is the continuation of New York Mets broadcasts on 880 AM. While the broadcast and sales rights are still retained by Audacy, Karmazin had previously sought out a Major League Baseball broadcast deal for WEPN which never came to fruition. Audacy New York will also retain Mets game audio streaming via the Audacy app.

Longtime WFAN talent Jerry Recco will continue as the voice of the Scarlet Knights, entering his ninth season of play-by-play commentary. Recco also provides sports updates on the Boomer and Gio morning show and hosts the Steve Pikiell Podcast.

Audacy New York Market President Chris Oliviero stated, “Audacy and Rutgers have developed a strong partnership which now goes to a whole new level with basketball joining football on the Tri-State’s premiere sports platform, WFAN. A strong recruiting class has the fan base excited for this basketball season as WFAN’s own Jerry Recco chronicles the journey from start to finish.”

Rutgers head coach Steve Pikiell remarked, “We are thrilled that WFAN 660 is the new home of Rutgers men’s basketball. There is no better sports radio station in the country, and we’re excited to partner ahead of one of the most exciting seasons in Rutgers basketball history.”